Trump sorry to see poll rerun

US President Donald Trump said yesterday he was sorry to see Israel forced into an election rerun after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition.

“It’s too bad what happened in Israel,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

“It looked like a total win for Netanyahu,” he said. “They’re back in the election stage. That is too bad.”

Israel will head to the polls again on September 17, just over five months after an April election in which Netanyahu and allies won a majority.