Trump sued over asylum practices

New Mexico sued the US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit from a state seeking to stem the quick release of asylum-seeking migrants into local communities and claim reimbursement for humanitarian efforts to shelter migrants temporarily.

Democratic New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham cited a “derogation of duty” in announcing the lawsuit against acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and top federal immigration officials.

Trump, she said in a statement, “is interested only in demonizing the vulnerable people who arrive at our border, stoking unfounded fears about national security while taking no action to substantively and proactively protect immigrants and our southern border communities from human- and drug-trafficking.”

The US Justice Department declined to comment.

The lawsuit resembles one filed by San Diego County in April also challenging the cancellation of the federal immigration program that helped migrants with phone calls and travel as they pursue final destinations across the US.