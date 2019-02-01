The story appears on
February 1, 2019
Related News
Trump-Kim meeting in Asia somewhere
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the second meeting between the leaders of Washington and Pyongyang will take place “someplace in Asia.”
US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, held a historic summit in Singapore last June.
According to a joint statement issued after the Singapore summit, Washington will provide security guarantees to Pyongyang in return for the latter’s commitment to denuclearization.
The White House said earlier this month that the second Trump-Kim summit will take place “near the end of February” but did not say where it will be held.
US administration officials are reportedly making plans for the meeting to be held in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital.
