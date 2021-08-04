Turkish fire threatening power plant

Home » World

A ROARING blaze raced toward a Turkish thermal power plant yesterday and farmers herded panicked cattle toward the sea as wildfires that have killed eight people raged on for a seventh day.

The nation of 84 million has been transfixed in horror as the most destructive wildfires in generations erase pristine forests and rich farmland across swaths of Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

Frightened tourists have been forced to scamper onto boats for safety.

And dozens of villages have been evacuated as wild winds and soaring heat spread the flames.

Farmers pulled screaming animals from burning barns and pulled them to the relative safety of the beach.

Officials in Greece have blamed two smaller fires on the island of Rhodes and the Peloponnese peninsula on a record heatwave they link to climate change.

Temperature in excess of 40 degrees Celsius across the south of Turkey also set off a record surge in electricity use that caused power outages.