Two pandas to live in Denmark for 15 years

Home » World

A PAIR of giant pandas will leave for Copenhagen, Denmark, for collaborative research, a panda research base in southwest China’s Chengdu said yesterday.

Male Xing Er, a 5-year-old, and female Mao Er, a 4-year-old, will leave Chengdu at 7:30am today and head to their new home in Copenhagen Zoo, the research base said.

A farewell party for the pandas was held at the base yesterday.

They will live there for 15 years, according to the agreement signed between the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and the zoo in 2017.

China and Denmark first agreed on the program during Queen Margrethe II’s state visit to China in 2014.

Since November 2015, Copenhagen Zoo has sent veterinarians, keepers and nutritionists to the panda base in Chengdu. To better take care of them, zoo workers will also learn Chinese.

The Chengdu base has launched giant panda research programs in cooperation with 16 countries and regions so far.