UK Labour leader seeks new election to fix Brexit

Home » World

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn yesterday called on lawmakers to help his opposition party “break the deadlock” over Brexit and support his call for a motion of no confidence in the government to trigger an election.

Pledging to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal next week, Corbyn said only a Labour government could secure an accord with the European Union that would reunite Britain.

The move would, he acknowledged, most probably require an extension of the Brexit talks with Brussels.

Parliament is deadlocked over how to proceed with Brexit and is expected to vote against May’s deal on Tuesday plunging the departure from the EU into deeper uncertainty.

With less than three months before Britain leaves the EU, May has warned lawmakers if they do vote down her deal, they would be opening the way for a disorderly exit or for Brexit not to happen at all.

Corbyn said if May had confidence in her deal, she should “call that election and let the people decide.”

“If the government cannot pass its most important legislation then there must be a general election at the earliest opportunity,” he told journalists and workers in the northern English city of Wakefield.

“Clearly, Labour does not have enough MPs in parliament to win a confidence vote on its own. So members across the House (of Commons) should vote with us to break the deadlock,” he said.

‘We want a better deal’

He said only an election would give the winning party “a renewed mandate to negotiate a better deal” that could pass through parliament, adding an election and renegotiation would most probably mean an extension to Article 50, which began Britain’s divorce proceedings in March 2017.

“Moving into office at a period right up against the clock, there would need to be time for that negotiation,” Corbyn said. “An extension would be a possibility, because clearly there has to be time to negotiate.”

An extension needs approval by all EU members.

Outright victory for either party in an election is far from certain and some Labour lawmakers have cautioned against holding another vote at a time when passions are rising and the country is deeply divided.

A survey by pollster YouGov in late December and early January showed Labour six points behind the Conservatives.