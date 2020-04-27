UK PM in office, no easing of lockdown

Home » World

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work at the start of the week as pressure increases on the UK government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis which has claimed over 20,000 lives.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News that Johnson would be back in his Downing Street office today after recovering from the virus and was in “good spirits” and “raring to go.”

Johnson has been recuperating at the British prime ministerial retreat, Chequers, outside London since his release from hospital on April 12. He spent three days in intensive care and later admitted “things could have gone either way.”

Raab yesterday resisted growing calls for the government to relax strict social distancing rules and said they would “be with us for some time.”

“We do want to look at when it’s safe, when it’s responsible, at ways to allow more outside activities to take place but, again, we have got to have the evidence that it’s a surefooted step,” he told the BBC.

Johnson ordered the country into lockdown on March 23. It was extended on April 16 and is due for review on May 7.

The new Labour leader Keir Starmer yesterday wrote to the prime minister asking for details on any potential lifting of restrictions. He accused the government of making “mistakes” at the beginning of the crisis. “The government cannot fall short in its preparations for what happens when the time is right for lockdown measures to be lifted,” he said.

The prime minister’s return to work comes after a further 813 people died on Saturday, pushing the official number of fatalities to 20,319.