UK Science Museum joins in celebrations

WITH Chinese folk music, kung fu performances, and lion and dragon dances, the United Kingdom’s Science Museum in London was full of action this week.

Around 5,000 visitors joined the China Lates program in the museum to celebrate the Chinese lunar New Year.

They enjoyed the opportunity of not only finding out how Chinese people celebrate the biggest festival of the year, but also discovering more about the latest science and emerging technology of China.

The exhibitions showcased China’s splendid achievements in science and technology in both ancient and modern times.

The Beijing Publishing Group brought over its exclusive augmented reality (AR) viewing of “Tiangongkaiwu,” a 16th-century Chinese encyclopedia of scientific inventions. Karl Bergquist, from the European Space Agency, presented a lecture on the rapid rise of the Chinese space program.

UK-China cultural exchanges was another theme of the event.

Bradford UNESCO City of film and the British Library came together to reveal China’s long-standing affection for the works of literary greats the Bronte sisters, and the growing relationship between British and Chinese films.

Professional storytellers took visitors on a magical journey with stories about the Chinese New Year and the legendary monster Nian.

When taking a break between activities, visitors went to the cafe to enjoy Chinese food such as crispy prawns, chow mein, baozi, and spring rolls.

Ian Blatchford, director of the Science Museum Group, hailed the event and forthcoming United Kingdom-China cultural cooperation.

“This museum is devoted to celebrating the past, present and future achievements of great civilizations, especially in the fields of science and technology,” he said. “And China is a vital part of that vision.

“The museum tells the story of the American, Russian, European, Japanese and British space programs and we would love to start collecting Chinese technology too,” he added.

He noted that in recent years, the Science Museum has been building important professional networks with ministries, educational organizations and individuals in China.

This included partnerships with the major science museums in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan and Hong Kong.

As a result, the two sides will have some excellent projects for the year ahead, both here and in China.

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming hailed the innovation-driven development of China.

He added that Chinese families always gather together to have a big “New Year’s Eve reunion dinner” and the Science Museum was offering the China Lates event as an innovative and delightful “reunion dinner.”

Visitors could enjoy three delicious “courses” — the original and authentic science and technology of China, the luscious Chinese culture, and the China-UK friendship with an enduring fragrance.