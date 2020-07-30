UK to get 60m trial vaccines

Home » World

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said yesterday they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France’s Sanofi in partnership with the UK’s GSK and is subject to a “final contract.”

Amid the global race to find a vaccine to halt the pandemic, Sanofi announced “ongoing discussions with the European Commission, with France and Italy on the negotiation team, and other governments to ensure global access to a novel coronavirus vaccine.”

Both companies voiced in a statement their commitment “to making their COVID-19 vaccine candidate affordable and available globally.”

The vaccine candidate “has the potential to play a significant role in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, both in the UK and around the world,” said GSK Vaccines President Roger Connor.