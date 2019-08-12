UK told to stop meddling in HK’s affairs

Home » World

CHINA warned Britain to stop “meddling” in Hong Kong, after a top British official called the international financial hub’s leader to voice concern about protests that have lasted for two months.

Spokesperson of the British Foreign Office said that Foreign Secretary Raab had a phone call on August 9 with Chief Executive Carrie Lam of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the situation in Hong Kong.

“China solemnly demands that the British side immediately stop all actions that meddle in Hong Kong affairs and interfere in China’s internal affairs,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Saturday.

“I’d like to point out that Hong Kong today is a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China. Long gone are the days when it was under British colonial rule,” Hua said.

Hua said the UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of supervision over Hong Kong.

Slamming Raab’s decision to call Carrie Lam as “wrong,” Hua urged Britain to stop “stirring up trouble” in Hong Kong in an online statement.