UK’s Johnson gets boost from Farage

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the most significant boost of the British election campaign to date when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would not contest 317 seats the Conservative Party won in 2017.

In a move that sent sterling soaring by increasing the chances that Johnson will remain prime minister, Farage said that Brexit was in peril so he would stand down candidates in Conservative-held seats but contest most of the rest — including some where the Conservatives had ambitions of ousting Labour.

“The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election,” Farage said.

A week ago, he had promised to field 600 candidates unless Johnson went for a “no-deal” Brexit.

“But what we will do is concentrate our total effort into all of the seats that are held by the Labour Party, who have completely broken their manifesto in 2017,” he said.

“We will also take on the rest of the ‘remainer’ parties.”

The Brexit Party’s threat to Johnson was one of the most unpredictable elements of the election: Farage has transformed British politics over the past decade by poaching Conservative voters to force a succession of prime ministers toward ever tougher positions on Europe.

But in what amounts to a non-aggression pledge and an endorsement of sorts from the man cast by supporters as the godfather of Brexit, Farage spared Johnson the prospect of a right-wing challenge in almost half the 650 constituencies.

Farage will still run in seats held by the opposition Labour Party, opening up the possibility he could yet be a kingmaker with just a few seats.

Although the Conservatives are hoping to seize traditional Labour seats in the northern England that are heavily pro-Brexit, analysts had said Farage posed a bigger threat to the Conservatives than to Labour.