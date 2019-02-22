UN okays Kim visit for summit

Home » World

A UN Security Council sanctions committee has agreed to allow Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s delegation to travel to Vietnam for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Vietnam had asked the committee to grant an exemption to senior DPRK officials who are on a UN sanctions blacklist to allow them to attend the February 27-28 summit in Hanoi.

The sanctions provide for a global travel ban that bars governments from granting them visas. UN diplomats said on Wednesday Vietnam had requested a blanket exemption for the DPRK officials and that none of the 15 Security Council members had objected.

The committee also granted exemptions for the delegation to attend the US-DPRK summit in Singapore in June. Trump and Kim are due to meet in Hanoi to try to achieve progress on the DPRK’s denuclearization.