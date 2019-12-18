UN urged to ease sanctions on DPRK

Home » World

CHINA and Russia have jointly put forward a draft resolution on the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue to the United Nations Security Council, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Geng Shuang said that the draft resolution includes three main aspects. First, it reiterates that relevant parties should be committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Second, it urges the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to continue dialogue and calls for the resumption of the six-party talks. Third, it proposes lifting some of the sanctions on the DPRK.

“We hope the UN Security Council can have one voice in supporting the political settlement of the issue,” said Geng, adding that the UN should encourage the United States and the DPRK to respect each other’s concerns, show flexibility and sincerity, meet each other halfway, make joint efforts to implement the consensus of the Singapore Joint Statement, follow the phased and synchronized principles to resume dialogue as soon as possible, and prevent the dialogue process from derailing or even regressing.

The Korean Peninsula issue is at an important and sensitive stage with an increasingly urgent need for a political settlement, said Geng, calling on the international community to uphold an objective and fair position, consolidate consensus, maintain the hard-won momentum from talks to prevent the peninsula from falling back into confrontation and avoid a serious reversal of the situation.