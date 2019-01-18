US Republicans say State of the Union is fine, hit back at Dems

Home » World

US President Donald Trump’s Republican allies are dismissing as a political ploy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request that the president postpone his planned State of the Union address.

A grand Washington ritual became a potential casualty of the partial government shutdown as Pelosi asked Trump to postpone his January 29 State of the Union speech.

In a letter to Trump, Pelosi said that with both the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department entangled in the shutdown, the president should speak to Congress another time or he should deliver the address in writing.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen denied anyone’s safety is compromised, saying Wednesday that both agencies “are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union.”

Trump did not immediately respond to the request, and the White House, thrown off guard by the move, didn’t immediately offer any official response.

But GOP allies accused Pelosi of playing politics, with Republican Representative Steve Scalise tweeting that Democrats are “only interested in obstructing @realDonaldTrump, not governing.”

The uncertainty surrounding the speech also underscored the unraveling of ceremonial norms and niceties in Trump’s Washington, with the shutdown in its fourth week, the White House and Democrats in a stalemate and the impasse draining the finances of hundreds of thousands of federal employees.

Pelosi issued the customary invitation to Trump weeks ago. She left unclear what would happen if Trump insisted on coming despite the welcome mat being pulled away. It takes a joint resolution of the House and Congress to extend the official invitation.

Trump stayed quiet on the request throughout the day. During an Oval Office visit, Senator Rand Paul said they discussed the shutdown but the president did not offer any reaction to Pelosi’s suggestion to put off the speech.

Paul suggested on Twitter yesterday that Trump deliver the address in the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority, which would be an unusual move.

“If Mrs. Pelosi refuses to allow the president to deliver the State of the Union in the House, I propose we move it to the Senate and make it happen!” Paul said.

As he weighs a response to Pelosi, Trump could not go forward with a State of the Union address in Congress without her blessing. Donald Ritchie, former historian of the Senate, said that anytime a president comes to speak, it must be at the request of Congress. Trump could opt to deliver a speech somewhere else, like the Oval Office, but it would not have the same ritualistic heft.

Pressure on Trump intensified on Wednesday as lawmakers from both parties scrambled for solutions. At the White House, Trump met a bipartisan group of lawmakers, as well as a group of Republican senators, but progress appeared elusive.