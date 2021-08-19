US Senator draws flak over tweet

Home » World

US Republican Senator John Cornyn has deleted a tweet in which he said wrongly that the United States currently has 30,000 troops stationed in Taiwan, a claim that spurred criticism from Chinese media.

Cornyn included the statistic late on Monday in a tweet about the numbers of US troops based around the world “today,” including in Afghanistan before the final withdrawal of US forces from that country, which is now under Taliban control.

The US military did have forces in Taiwan before the US formally established ties with People’s Republic of China in 1979. They were removed over time, including under diplomatic deals.

The Global Times pounced on the Texas senator’s error as evidence of the irresponsibility of US politicians.

“The tweet saying US is stationing ‘30,000 troops’ in China’s Taiwan island could be a jaw-dropping mistake or hype from a ‘dotard’ senator, but it is shocking enough to see how irresponsible American politicians are on crucial issue of Taiwan Straits,” the tabloid said on Twitter.

Cornyn’s office did not comment immediately.

The Global Times’ editor-in-chief Hu Xijin tweeted that Taiwan authorities must explain Cornyn’s remark and added if it is true, China must “immediately launch a war to eliminate and expel US soldiers.”