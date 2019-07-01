US, Taliban in talks to end ‘longest’ war

Home » World

The seventh and latest round of peace talks between the US and the Taliban is “critical,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said yesterday, the second day of talks with Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Gulf nation of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

Shaheen said both sides are looking for “tangible results” as they try to hammer out the fine print of agreements that will see the eventual withdrawal of over 20,000 US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, and end America’s longest-running war.

The agreements are also expected to provide guarantees that Afghanistan will not again harbor terrorists to carry out attacks worldwide.

The talks began on Saturday and are expected to continue into this week.

The two sides sat down to negotiate just days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was hopeful of a deal to end Afghanistan’s protracted war by September 1.

“Getting a comprehensive peace agreement with the Taliban before September 1 would be nothing short of a miracle,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the US-based Wilson’s Center.

“That said, I could certainly envision a more limited deal being in place by September 1 on a US troop withdrawal, given that there’s already been ample progress on this issue.”

Pompeo and Khalilzad have both said the final accord will include not only agreements with the Taliban on troop withdrawal and guarantees of a non-threatening Afghanistan, but also agreement on intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire.

Until now the Taliban have refused direct talks with the Afghan government.