US backs COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

US President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday announced support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, offering hope to poor nations that have struggled to access the life-saving doses.

India, where the death toll hit a new daily record amid fears the peak is still to come, made the initial vaccine waiver proposal at the World Trade Organization along with South Africa in October, to allow more drugmakers to manufacture the vaccines — a move pharma giants oppose.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that while intellectual property rights for businesses are important, Washington “supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines” in order to end the pandemic. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” she said.

Biden had been under intense pressure to waive protections for vaccine manufacturers, especially amid criticism that rich nations were hoarding shots.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, called the US decision “historic” and said it marked “a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-19.”

Tai cautioned that negotiations “will take time given the consensus-based nature” of the WTO.

With supplies for Americans secured, the US administration will continue efforts “to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution,” and will work to “increase the raw materials needed to produce those vaccines.”

For months, the WTO has been facing calls to temporarily remove the intellectual property protections on the vaccines, known as a TRIPS waiver in reference to the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

But that notion has been fiercely opposed by pharmaceutical giants and their host countries, which insist the patents are not the main roadblocks to scaling up production, and warned the move could hamper innovation.

“A waiver is the simple but the wrong answer to what is a complex problem,” the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations lobby group said, describing the US move as “disappointing.”