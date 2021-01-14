US chases sedition charges over riot

Home » World

The United States has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 people who stormed the Capitol last week and plans to charge some of the most serious offenders with assault and seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump ransacked the Capitol building as Congress was in session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win, battling with police, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and leaving five people dead.

Acting Washington US Attorney Michael Sherwin said his office expects hundreds of people ultimately to be charged as the Federal Bureau of Investigation reviews more than 100,000 photos and videos of the unrest — some of which were taken by participants as they smashed windows and stole items.

“The scope and scale of this investigation and these cases are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history, but probably DOJ history,” Sherwin told a news conference. “The Capitol grounds outside and inside are ... a crime scene.”

Sherwin said 70 criminal cases have been filed, but he predicted that hundreds will come out of the probe.

While many of them involve people whose photos went viral on social media, such as one of a man pictured sitting at the desk of a staffer of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he said more serious charges are coming and a grand jury has been reviewing the cases.

“We’re looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy,” Sherwin said, noting his office has launched a strike force whose marching orders are to build criminal cases around such charges.

“The range of criminal conduct is really ... unmatched in any type of scenario that we’ve seen,” Sherwin said.