Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

July 8, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

US looking at banning China apps

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 July 8, 2020 | Print Edition

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States is “certainly looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge it denied.

“I don’t want to get out in front of the president (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

US lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data. Pompeo said Americans should be cautious in using the short video app owned by China-based ByteDance.

TikTok said it has never provided user data to China. “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked,” TikTok said in a statement.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿