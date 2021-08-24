The story appears on
August 24, 2021
US told to stick to exit deadline
The Taliban warned yesterday there would be “consequences” if the United States and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport with tens of thousands of people still desperate to flee.
To oversee a chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans for fear of the hard-line Islamic regime, thousands of troops have poured back into Afghanistan and pressure is growing on Washington to extend an August 31 withdrawal deadline.
But the Taliban yesterday showed no willingness to compromise, with spokesman Suhail Shaheen telling Sky News that staying beyond the agreed deadline would be “extending occupation.” “If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no ... there would be consequences,” he said.
Two Taliban sources told AFP the group would not announce the makeup of its government or Cabinet until the last US soldier has left the country. The rush to leave Kabul has sparked harrowing scenes and killed at least eight people, some crushed to death and at least one person falling off a plane.
The German defense ministry said an Afghan man was killed and three others injured in a firefight between local guards and unknown assailants.
