US wants to delay G7 again

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he is interested in hosting G7 in a “calmer atmosphere” after the November presidential election, and that he has not decided whether to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In May, Trump postponed a G7 summit he had hoped to hold in June until September or later, and said he hoped to expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

“I’m much more inclined to do it some time after the election ... We could do it through teleconference or a meeting,” he told reporters.

Trump, who is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election, said he had decided on the new time frame because it would provide a “better, calmer atmosphere to have a G7.”