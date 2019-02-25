US-backed Syria forces flooded by foreigners

Home » World

US-backed Syrian forces warned yesterday they were struggling to cope with an outpouring of foreigners from the Islamic State group’s imploding “caliphate,” urging governments to take responsibility for their citizens.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have evacuated nearly 5,000 men, women and children from the jihadist redoubt since Wednesday, moving closer to retaking the last sliver of territory under IS control.

“The numbers of foreign fighters and their relatives that we are holding is increasing drastically,” said Kurdish foreign affairs official Abdel Karim Omar.

“Our current infrastructure can’t handle the mass influx.”

Syria’s Kurds have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens, but most have been reluctant to allow battle-hardened jihadists and their relatives back home due to security concerns.

At the height of its rule, IS imposed its brutal interpretation of Islamic law across territory straddling Syria and Iraq that was roughly the size of the UK. But more than four years after IS declared a cross-border “caliphate,” the jihadists have lost all but a tiny patch of land near the Iraqi border.

After years of fighting IS, Syria’s Kurds say they hold hundreds of suspected IS fighters and their relatives.