Vaccine shortage again

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 March 15, 2021 | Print Edition

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Saturday announced a fresh shortfall in planned vaccine shipments to the European Union, citing production problems and export restrictions.

“AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply,” it said in a statement.

The company had previously warned it was facing shortfalls from its European supply chain due to “lower-than-expected output from the production process.”

It hopes to compensate for part of the shortfall by sourcing vaccines from its global network, providing half the EU’s supply in the second quarter and 10 million doses in the first quarter.

“Unfortunately, export restrictions will reduce deliveries in the first quarter, and are likely to affect deliveries in the second quarter,” it said.

