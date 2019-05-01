Venezuela chaos as president ‘deactivates’ attempted coup

Home » World

VENEZUELAN opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido said yesterday that troops had joined his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

But the government has vowed to put down what it called an attempted coup.

Hundreds of people, many waving Venezuelan flags, flocked onto a highway near a Caracas military base, and police responded with tear-gas as some of the demonstrators broke away to throw rocks at security forces.

The government said it was “deactivating” an attempted coup by a small group of “treacherous” soldiers.

“We are currently facing a small group of military personnel who took positions in the Altamira distributor road (in Caracas) to promote a coup d’etat,” Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said.

“We call on the people to remain on maximum alert to — with our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces — defeat the attempted coup and preserve peace.”

Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello called on the Venezuelan people to “defend” the government of President Maduro.

“We invite all the people of Caracas, come to the Miraflores Palace (seat of government) immediately,” said Cabello.

Cabello said that from the “first hour,” President Maduro was checking and reviewing everything that had happened.

“These are the same coup leaders as always, those who do not respect the rules of democracy,” Cabello said. “We are taking corresponding actions.”

Local media showed YouTube images of opposition leader Guaido outside the aviation military base La Carlota.

He called on civilians and military to act against the government and urged Maduro to step down.

But Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said: “The FANB (National Bolivarian Armed Forces) stand firm in defense of the National Constitution and its legitimate authorities.”

He said that “all military units deployed in the eight regions of integral defense report normality in their barracks and military bases, under the command of their natural commanders.”

Maduro said that military commanders from all regions and defense areas of the country have “expressed their loyalty to the people, the Constitution and the country.”

“Nerves of steel!” Maduro said. “I call for maximum popular mobilization to assure the victory of peace. We will win!”