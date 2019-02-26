Venezuela’s sovereignty must be respected

Home » World

CHINA opposes outside forces interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs as well as using so-called “humanitarian aid” to achieve political purposes, a foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Spokesman Lu Kang said China hopes for peace and stability in Venezuela and called for compliance with international laws and basic principles in international relations.

“Stirring up instability or even unrest in Venezuela and the region is not in the interests of any of the parties,” he said.

Lu’s comments came after the United States and other countries in the region, in coordination with the Venezuelan opposition, declared a plan to deliver “humanitarian aid” to Venezuela, which was rejected by the Venezuelan government.

“We once again urge the Venezuelan government and the opposition to seek a political solution through dialogue and consultations within the constitutional and legal framework,” Lu said.

He also called on the international community to ensure the nation’s stability and economic development.

“We hope that international community would provide constructive help on the premise of respecting the country’s sovereignty,” Lu said.