July 29, 2020
Venice has saved ‘heart of film gala’
Fewer A-list stars will stumble out of parties along the lagoon to be snapped by paparazzi in boats. But organizers of this year’s Venice film festival are promising plenty of movies — on actual screens in front of actual audiences — for the first time since the worldwide pandemic shut showbiz.
More than 50 countries will participate in what aims to be the first major in-person film festival of the COVID era, from September 2-12.
“We have saved the heart of the festival,” said festival director Alberto Barbera, who presented the line-up at a livestreamed press conference.
Temperatures will be checked, every second seat in the cinemas will be left empty, and even accredited film critics will have to reserve their seats in advance. The number of films has been reduced, Barbera said, but “not by much.”
