Venice insists ‘the show must go on’

The 77th Venice Film Festival opened on Wednesday with a tribute to those who lost their lives from the coronavirus as the event sought to kickstart the industry still reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

The festival, rolling out on the glitzy beachfront Lido through September 12, is the first major in-person festival to take place since COVID-19 shuttered theaters, halted production and drove millions of moviegoers around the world to their television sets.

Although the scaled-down event will offer less red-carpet glamor this year, with most of Hollywood’s A-listers staying away due to travel restrictions, organizers hope the movies themselves will take center stage as the film industry makes tentative steps to regain its footing.

President of the jury actress Cate Blanchett, who was dressed in a sparkling black gown with dramatic white trim, saluted the work of the festival’s organizers at the opening ceremony.

“We are here and we did it,” said Blanchett in Italian, before switching into English.

“Being here tonight seems like some kind of wondrous miracle.”

Italian actress Anna Foglietta, host of the ceremony, gave an impassioned tribute to the victims of coronavirus and the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who sought to save lives during the pandemic, which has killed over 35,000 people in Italy.

Organizers of the festival are taking a high-risk bet since coronavirus cases are spiking in Italy and neighboring European countries.

Festival Director Alberto Barbera acknowledged some jitters on the eve of the opening.

“I’m excited and I’m a little bit anxious.”

The festival will this year award its top prize, the Golden Lion, to one of 18 films in the main competition.