Vietnam could be a model for DPRK future

DPRK officials visited high-tech factories and a tourist site in Vietnam yesterday, as their leader, Kim Jong Un, looks to shore up his sanctions-hit economy by copying the successes of another old US foe.

US President Donald Trump noted how Vietnam was thriving after he arrived on Tuesday for his second summit with Kim in Hanoi, a city the United States bombed during the Vietnam War.

When Kim visited Singapore in June, for his first summit with Trump, he was impressed by its development and said he was eager to learn from its experiences.

A group of Kim’s foreign policy and economic aides, who accompanied him to Vietnam, traveled out of Hanoi to the industrial port town of Haiphong and the nearby UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay.

Kim did not join the trip.

In Haiphong, the delegation toured the automaker Vinfast, smartphone firm VinSmart and VinEco, an agriculture and food supplier, all of which are units of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Vingroup.

Vietnam has boomed since it launched reforms in the late 1980s.

Cho Bong-hyun, a specialist in the DPRK economy at IBK Bank in Seoul, said Vietnam’s size, population, the state of its agriculture and its need for foreign capital made it a better model for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to copy.

The DPRK team was led by Ri Su Yong, a former vice foreign minister and now vice chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea, and included for the first time top economic policy-maker O Su Yong.

Kim shifted his focus to the economy at a party congress last April, abandoning the parallel pursuit of nuclear weapons and economic development he had expounded since taking power in 2011.

The delegation’s choice of the three factories and the tourist hot spot reflected Kim’s calls for “cutting-edge technologies” and a self-reliant economy.

The DPRK is building tourist complexes in the east coast city of Wonsan and in the alpine town of Samjiyon.