WHO halts trials of hydroxychloroquine

THE WHO suspended trials of the drug that Donald Trump has promoted as a coronavirus defense, fueling concerns about the US president’s handling of the pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

Trump has led the push for hydroxychloroquine as a potential shield or treatment for the virus, which has infected nearly 5.5 million people and killed 345,000 around the world, saying he took a course of the drug as a preventative measure.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also heavily promoted hydroxychloroquine while the virus has exploded across nation, which this week became the second most infected in the world after the United States.

But the World Health Organization said on Monday it was halting testing of the drug for COVID-19 after studies questioned its safety, including one published on Friday that found it actually increased the risk of death.

The WHO “has implemented a temporary pause ... while the safety data is reviewed,” its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, referring to the hydroxychloroquine arm of a global trial of various possible treatments.

Despite the WHO suspension, Brazil’s health ministry said on Monday it would keep recommending hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

“We’re remaining calm and there will be no change,” health ministry official Mayra Pinheiro told a news conference.