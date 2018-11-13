The story appears on
Page A9
November 13, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
WWII minefield danger
RUSSIAN emergency services are defusing a field of WWII anti-tank mines that were discovered off a motorway leading to Saint Petersburg.
“It’s extremely dangerous. These old mines are aggressive, if one of them explodes, the others will go straight away and the blast will be serious,” said Andrei Sizov, head of a local historical society. He said the mines were put in place by Soviet forces in 1941, when a German advance was threatening Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg. The mines were spread over a distance of 120 meters along the side of the road, Sizov said. Around 15 mines had already been discovered and were being defused, he added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.