WWII minefield danger

Source: AFP | 00:17 UTC+8 November 13, 2018 | Print Edition

RUSSIAN emergency services are defusing a field of WWII anti-tank mines that were discovered off a motorway leading to Saint Petersburg.

“It’s extremely dangerous. These old mines are aggressive, if one of them explodes, the others will go straight away and the blast will be serious,” said Andrei Sizov, head of a local historical society. He said the mines were put in place by Soviet forces in 1941, when a German advance was threatening Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg. The mines were spread over a distance of 120 meters along the side of the road, Sizov said. Around 15 mines had already been discovered and were being defused, he added.

 

