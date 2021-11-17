Water cannon turned on migrants

The story appears on
Page A2
November 17, 2021
POLISH security forces turned water cannon on migrants who threw rocks from across the Belarusian border, where thousands have gathered in chaotic attempts to reach the European Union, video footage shared by authorities showed yesterday.
The crisis has led the EU to prepare further sanctions against Belarus, which it accuses of attempting to destabilize the bloc by pushing migrants across the border illegally.
Footage shared by a Polish government spokesperson and the Ministry of Defense showed a further escalation of the crisis at the border, where migrants have assembled in growing numbers on the Belarusian side in the last week. “Attention, attention, if you don’t follow orders, force will be used against you,” said a loudspeaker message directed at migrants throwing objects, according to the footage, which was shown on public broadcaster TVP.
Migrants were also shown throwing bottles and logs at the border fence and Polish soldiers and using sticks to try to break the border fence in the footage shared by the Polish government.
The Interior Ministry said a policeman was seriously injured by an object thrown across the border and was in hospital with a suspected fractured skull.
The EU says Belarus is encouraging migrants to cross the border in revenge for earlier sanctions over a crackdown on protests last year against President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election.
Belarus said assertions it had fuelled the border crisis were “absurd.”
Poland’s Ministry of Defense said in a tweet that Belarusian authorities had given migrants sound grenades to throw at Polish soldiers and border guards.
Poland’s government spokesperson said the government was discussing whether to launch formal consultations on the crisis with NATO allies.
“We are preparing for a pessimistic outcome — that this conflict could stretch out for months,” spokesperson Piotr Muller said.
An estimated 4,000 migrants are near the border.
