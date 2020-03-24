Weinstein gets COVID-19 in NY prison

Home » World

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the head of the state corrections officers union.

He has been placed in isolation on Wednesday at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Prior to his transfer, he stayed at Rikers Island prison and a Manhattan hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

According to Reuters, a state prison offical said Weinstein is one of two inmates to test positive in the prison. He told that under each case, potentially exposed people are being identified.

Crowded US prisons have the potential to become hotbeds for coronavirus infections. Last week, guards at Rikers Island and New York’s Sing Sing prison tested positive for the virus.

Weinstein was convicted last month of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, while being cleared of predatory sexual-assault charges.

He was convicted of raping former actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. Nearly 90 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein.