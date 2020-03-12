Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

Home » World

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York judge yesterday for rape and sexual assault.

Justice James Burke ignored the pleas of Weinstein’s lawyer to give him the minimum of five years behind bars, issuing a heavy sentence close to the maximum 29 years allowed.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006.

Both women spoke in court yesterday confronting Weinstein again after their testimony helped seal his conviction at the landmark.

The once-aspiring actress, who Weinstein was convicted of raping, recalled the moment during the trial when she left the witness stand in tears and then could be heard screaming from an adjacent room.

“Rape is not just one moment of penetration. It is forever.” She was not named to protect the sexual assaulted.

Weinstein, who has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, also spoke in court, saying he had fond memories of his accusers.