Wellington failed to deport IS militant

Home » World

New Zealand had tried for years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said after it released more details on the attacker.

Court documents made public yesterday identified the attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, an ethnic Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka. He had arrived in New Zealand 10 years ago on a student visa seeking refugee status, which was granted in 2013.

Police in Sri Lanka were making background checks on Samsudeen and talking to his family and friends for more information, said spokesperson Nalin Thalduwa.

“As far as I am aware the New Zealand government has not made a formal request for Sri Lanka to commence an investigation so we are simply gathering information at the moment,” Thalduwa said.

Ardern said: “He was still in prison at this time, and facing criminal charges. For a number of reasons, the deportation appeal could not proceed until after the conclusion of the criminal trial in May.”

NZ police were following Samsudeen and shot him dead about a minute after he launched his attack. He had been convicted and jailed for three years before being released in July.

Samsudeen’s family called the attack a “terrible event.”

“After his arrest Samsudeen used to call me once every three months or so.

“We felt his change and everyone used to scold him,” said his mother, who lives in the Muslim-majority Sri Lankan town of Kattankudy.

Samsudeen was inspired by the Islamic State, New Zealand officials said.