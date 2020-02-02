What restrictions have been decided?

Home » World

THE United States toughened its stance on Friday by declaring a national emergency, temporarily barring entry to foreigners who have been in China within the past two weeks.

“Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

Australia said it will bar entry to non-citizens arriving from China, while Australian citizens who have travelled there would be required to go into “self-isolation” for two weeks.

Vietnam also suspended all flights from China’s mainland.

Similar expansive restrictions have been announced by countries including Italy, Singapore, and China’s northern neighbor, Mongolia.