The story appears on
Page A2
February 2, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
What restrictions have been decided?
THE United States toughened its stance on Friday by declaring a national emergency, temporarily barring entry to foreigners who have been in China within the past two weeks.
“Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said.
Australia said it will bar entry to non-citizens arriving from China, while Australian citizens who have travelled there would be required to go into “self-isolation” for two weeks.
Vietnam also suspended all flights from China’s mainland.
Similar expansive restrictions have been announced by countries including Italy, Singapore, and China’s northern neighbor, Mongolia.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.