With Mattis out, all eyes on replacement

The sooner-than-expected departure of US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shifts the focus to President Donald Trump’s appointment of an acting Pentagon chief and plans for a permanent replacement.

A fracture between Trump and Mattis developed last week over Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria and worsened after Mattis’ public disagreement with Trump aired in his resignation letter.

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will take over as acting secretary on January 1, Trump announced in a tweet Sunday. He had worked for more than three decades at Boeing Co and was a senior vice president when he became Pentagon deputy in July 2017.

In the new year Trump wants to focus on streamlining purchases at the Pentagon, an issue on which Shanahan has already been working, a White House official said.

US officials said they didn’t know if Shanahan would be Trump’s nominee to replace Mattis. During a lunch with conservative lawmakers Saturday at the White House, Trump discussed his options. They were “not all military,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, who was among those attending.

Shanahan’s biography on the Pentagon’s website does not list military experience for the longtime Boeing executive. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington, then a master’s degree in mechanical engineering as well as an MBA from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In a March 2016 report, the Puget Sound Business Journal called Shanahan a Boeing “fix-it” man who was central to getting the 787 Dreamliner on track after production problems in the program’s early years.