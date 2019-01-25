World leaders call for dialogue as Venezuelan crisis deepens

Home » World

VENEZUELAN President Nicolas Maduro was rallying military supporters yesterday after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the military leadership would come out “in support of the constitutional president.”

He added that the military would show “backing for the sovereignty” of Venezuela. That was a warning shot to Maduro’s foreign critics as they rallied behind Guaido, 35.

UN chief Antonio Guterres appealed for dialogue to stop Venezuela’s political crisis spiraling out of control.

“What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that would lead to the kind of conflict that would be a disaster for the people of Venezuela and for the region,” he said yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Sovereign governments have the possibility to decide whatever they want,” the UN secretary-general said on a Facebook Live broadcast.

“What we are worried ... is the suffering of the people of Venezuela.”

Guterres’s office said he was “concerned over reports of casualties in the context of demonstrations and unrest in Venezuela.”

Guterres called for “a transparent and independent investigation of these incidents.”

China yesterday voiced support for Venezuela’s efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and stability as well as opposition to foreign interference in the South American country’s internal affairs.

According to media reports, Guaido, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, proclaimed himself “interim president” of the country on Wednesday.

The United States, Brazil and some other countries have issued statements in recognition of his presidency.

However, the country’s supreme court has ruled relevant actions by the legislative power “unconstitutional.”

After US President Donald Trump recognized Guaido as interim leader, Maduro said he was cutting off diplomatic ties with Washington and gave US diplomats 72 hours to depart. The US State Department said it did not recognize Maduro as president anymore so his order meant nothing.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press conference yesterday: “We are following closely the current situation in Venezuela.”

She urged all parties to remain rational and calm, and to seek a political resolution to the country’s problem through peaceful dialogue within Venezuela’s constitutional framework.

The Chinese side supports Venezuelan government’s efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and stability, Hua added.

“China has consistently pursued the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, and we oppose foreign interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela,” Hua said.

She called on the international community to jointly contribute to achieving the goal.

Russia’s foreign ministry said yesterday: “Only Venezuelans have the right to determine their future. Destructive outside interference, especially in the current extremely tense situation, is unacceptable.”

In a separate statement to reporters, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We consider the attempt to usurp sovereign authority in Venezuela to contradict and violate the basis and principles of international law.”

He said Russia had not received a Venezuelan request for military help and declined to say how it would respond if it did.

Maduro, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in December, was the legitimate president, said Peskov.

Maduro was propelled to power in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez.

Maduro was re-elected last May. The 56-year-old leader was sworn in as president on January 10.

The Caribbean nation has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, estimated at around 302 billion barrels. The US is Venezuela’s biggest customer for oil.