June 14, 2021

World’s 70% must get jabs, says WHO

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 June 14, 2021 | Print Edition

The head of the World Health Organization has welcomed the vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says “we need more, and we need them faster.”

“The challenge, I said to the G7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the world’s population by the time the G7 meets again in Germany next year,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday at the summit in southwest England.

“To do that, we need 11 billion doses,” Tedros said, adding that it was “essential” for countries to temporarily waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit’s host, has said the group would pledge at least 1 billion doses, with half that number coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year.

Tedros reiterated his target of vaccinating 30 percent of the population of every country by the end of 2021. He said that reaching the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July, and 250 million more by September.

Many of the promised doses will flow through COVAX, a global vaccine buying system backed by the WHO and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

