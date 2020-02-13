World’s oldest man nears 113

Home » World

A Japanese man with a sweet tooth who believes in smiles has become the world’s oldest man — 112 years and 344 days — according to Guinness World Records.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born in northern Japan in 1907, received a certificate for his accomplishment at a nursing home in his hometown, Niigata.

The previous record holder, Masazo Nonaka, also from Japan, died last month. The oldest living person is yet another Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.

Until about a decade ago, Watanabe practiced bonsai, the Japanese traditional art of raising small, sculpted trees, and exhibited his work.

These days, he loves desserts like custard and cream puffs.

He graduated from agricultural school then moved to Taiwan to work on sugar-cane plantations.

He lived in Taiwan for 18 years, married his wife, Mitsue, and fathered five children.

His secret to longevity?

“Don’t get angry and keep smiling,” he said.