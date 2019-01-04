‘Yellow vest’ leader held for planning demonstration

Home » World

One of the leaders of the “yellow vest” anti-government demonstrations was detained by police in Paris late Wednesday for organizing an unauthorized protest, signaling a harder line by the authorities against the movement.

Eric Drouet — who already faces trial for carrying a weapon at a previous protest — was held while heading for the Champs-Elysees, which has been the scene of violent clashes over the last month.

“It’s called respecting the rule of law,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said yesterday as he defended the arrest which drew criticism from some leftist opponents of the government.

“It’s normal that when you break the laws of the republic, you face the consequences,” he added.

A few dozen demonstrators had gathered outside a McDonald’s restaurant near France’s famous Arc de Triomphe war monument and had been waiting for Drouet to arrive early Wednesday evening.

Drouet, a truck driver who appears on television as a spokesman for the “yellow vests,” had called for the demonstration in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The “yellow vest” demonstrations — so-called after the high-visibility jackets they wear — began in rural France in November over fuel taxes and ballooned into a wider revolt against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies and governing style.

The protesters, who have repeatedly flouted laws requiring them to declare their demonstrations in advance, have regularly clashed with police in Paris and other big cities.