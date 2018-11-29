Zero emissions goal

Home » World

The European Union’s executive branch yesterday proposed that the bloc should cut its emissions of greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050. The European Commission is the first major economy to set its sight on achieving climate neutrality in the next three decades. But the plan, which was announced days before a global climate summit, is far more ambitious than the national targets set so far by many of the EU’s 28 member states. Net zero emissions mean that any greenhouse gases emitted need to be soaked up by forest growth or new technologies that remove carbon from the atmosphere.